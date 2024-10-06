Melvin G. Harvey, 79, of Hartsburg, peacefully passed away at home with his loving family by his side.

Melvin was born on October 18, 1944, in Windsor, Missouri to the late Randall and Ruby (Durham) Harvey. On June 1, 1991, he married Judy Nichols in Columbia. He enjoyed spending time at his Lake property fishing, many times getting out on the lake before 6 a.m.

Melvin is survived by her his wife Judy; daughter, Teresa (Tony) Amos, Brenda (Joseph) Lee; siblings, Howard Harvey, and Lana (Kurt) Perry; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time for the service. Burial will follow the service at New Liberty Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to New Liberty Cemetery, c/o Robinson-Yager Funeral Home, 601 N. Henry Clay Blvd., Ashland, MO 65010.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home

