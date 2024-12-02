Melody Lane (Cain) White, born on September 24, 1952, in Ashland, Missouri, went home to be with Jesus on November 19, 2024.

Melody’s greatest joys were her faith in Jesus Christ, motherhood, and cherished family gatherings. She delighted in co-hosting holiday meals, Sunday dinners, and preparing scratch-made meals, with routine trips to Walmart for ingredients. Melody loved feeding family and friends, and her kitchen was always a place of warmth and generosity. She never met a stranger, embracing everyone with kindness and often sending them home with something special—a pot of beans and cornbread, freshly baked muffins, or even a Tootsie Roll or bag of M&M’s.

Her family was her pride and joy. She is survived by her son, Arron Scott Lane, and his wife, Kelly (Manns) Lane, of New Bloomfield, MO. Her “baby brother,” Scott Alan Cain, and his wife, Kimberly Suzanne (Green) Cain, of Ashland, MO, also survive her.

She leaves behind three beloved grandchildren: Tucker Scott Lane and his wife, Lena (Love) Lane, of New Bloomfield, MO; Jacob Arron Lane and his fiancée, Calli Christine Kernen, of Holts Summit, MO; and Nevaeh Kimberly Lane (Cain) Brown and her husband, Tanner Brown, of New Bloomfield, MO.

Melody also cherished her role in the lives of her two nieces, Courtney Jo (Cain) Smith and her husband, Caleb Smith, of Rochester, MN, and Jessica Nichole Cain of Columbia, MO, whom she had the joy of babysitting as children.

She was a proud great-grandmother to Lynleigh Marie and Loretta June Lane of New Bloomfield, MO and great-aunt to Maya Hope Smith, Rochester MN.

Melody’s warmth extended beyond her immediate family. She kept close ties with many aunts, cousins, and friends through visits, Facebook, and phone calls, treasuring the texts, pictures, and moments shared.

She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Daniel Curtis Lane, in June 2014; her father, Curtis (Bo) Paul Cain, in February 2022; and her mother, Joann Cain, in February 2024.

Melody devoted her career to serving others, working as a hairdresser after graduating from cosmetology school. She also served as a receptionist at Shelter Insurance in Columbia, MO, a teller at Boone County Bank in Ashland, MO, and a clerk at both Sam’s Club in Columbia, MO, and Moser’s Grocery Store in Ashland, MO.

On Saturday mornings, you could find Melody exploring garage sales and flea markets, another activity she loved.

A celebration of Melody’s life, titled “A Legacy of Laughter,” was held on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home in Ashland, MO. Visitation began at 10:00 a.m., and was followed by a celebration service at 11:00 a.m.

Melody was laid to rest at Hopewell Cemetery in New Bloomfield, MO, alongside her son Daniel, her parents Curtis (Bo) and Joann, and her beloved dog, Puggles. The graveside service was a private ceremony for the immediate family.

Condolences may be shared at www.robinsonyagerfh.com. Melody requested that donations be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital