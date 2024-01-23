Mary Lee (Bennett) Wren, 95, a resident of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 19, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Lee was born on December 7, 1928, in Ashland, the daughter of Alvy Bennett and Maggie Lee (Lewis) Bennett. She married Lahmon E. Wren in Ashland on June 28, 1945, and he preceded her in death on October 8, 2007.

Mary Lee loved to cook for her family every Sunday, always making sure the family was together making memories over good food. She enjoyed sewing and over the years, made many items for her family. Along with her husband Lahmon, they opened Wren Automotive on January 1, 1951, and ran it side by side until their retirement on January 1, 1995.

She will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her children, Terry D. Wren and wife Peggy, Linda G. Arnold, Deborah K. Bowden and husband James, Traci D. Howard and husband Michael, all of Hartsburg; son-in-law, Blake Nichols of Ashland; nine grandchildren, Lesley Siegfried and husband Dan, Bryce Arnold and wife Melody, Christopher Bowden and wife Christy, Heather Bowden, Derek Wren and wife Lisa, Damon Wren and wife Sarah, Brennan Howard, Brayden Howard, Jeremy Howard and wife Leanne; 19 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Marvin Bennett of Columbia and Mitchell Bennett of Ashland; one sister, Beverly Sapp of Columbia.

Mary Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Alvy and Maggie Bennett; her husband Lahmon E. Wren; one son, Greg Wren; one great granddaughter, Riley Dalene Wren; three brothers, Alvy “Gene” Bennett, Howard Bennett, and Eddie Bennett; three sisters, Vera Smith, Medabeth Garrett, and Joyce Isam.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at Ashland Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Smith officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the services. Following the services Mary Lee will be laid to rest in the New Salem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Legion Auxiliary, 6774 American Setter, Ashland, MO 65010.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wren Family.