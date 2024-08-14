Mary-Alice (Rhode) Cain, 77, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at Columbia Post Acute, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary-Alice was born on February 4, 1947, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Herman Henry Rhode and Marjorie Adelaide (Kohtz) Rhode. She was named after her two grandmothers, Mary and Alice, reflecting her deep appreciation for family ties.

Growing up on a farm in Prairie Home, Missouri, Mary-Alice loved rural living and often said, “Country life is the best life.” As a child, she participated in 4-H, learning to sew and bake, skills she cherished and practiced throughout her life. She made clothes and costumes and baked pies for any occasion. She also loved growing flowers, vegetables, and plants of all sorts.

Mary-Alice graduated from Prairie Home High School in 1965 and then attended Meramec Community College, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1968. She began her career helping migrant farmers combat tuberculosis, and her passion for nursing never waned. Mary-Alice loved being a nurse, especially in pediatrics, and worked at both the University Hospital in Columbia and as head nurse in pediatrics at Boone Hospital early in her career. In Springfield, she worked at St. John’s before settling at Cox Hospital. She was a practicing nurse for nearly 50 years, including a period as a traveling nurse. Her career as a nurse was at the core of who she was; she was “forever a nurse.”

Mary-Alice was an active mother, participating in her children’s schools, helping to found Springfield Lutheran School, serving as a Girl Scout leader for 12 years, and teaching Sunday School. She never missed a field trip, a performance, or an award banquet, and often had a hand in making sure these events happened by sewing costumes, fundraising, or organizing. While living in Springfield, she was a dedicated member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, deeply involved in church activities. After moving to Columbia, she joined Family of Christ Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir and helped wherever needed. Her faith and her family were very important to her.

Mary-Alice was an active member of her community no matter where she was living. She volunteered for many years with the Christian County Democrats and was very vocal, encouraging people to vote. From 2003 to 2007, she was known as “Sunshine” as a member of Bikers Against Child Abuse, working tirelessly for the welfare of children in Missouri. More recently, she volunteered at City of Refuge in Columbia, finding it rewarding to help others and meet people from all over the world. Mary-Alice never stopped learning and loving others, making friends everywhere she went. She kept in touch with everyone, from people she met once on a bus in England to every person she met in church, every nurse or caregiver, and even people in the store. If you met her once, she would learn your life story and truly care for you, maintaining contact forever. She deeply cared about others.

Mary-Alice cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her children, Jessi Musick and husband, Bill, and Micah Stewart and wife, Andrea, all of Columbia; six grandchildren, Rowan Musick, Maddox Musick, Gannon Musick, Lilyanna Musick, Gabriel Frazier, and Lily Gardner; her brother, Morris Rhode and wife Millie of Prairie Home; and her sister, Monica Luikart and husband Larry of Arkansas.

Mary-Alice was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Michael Cain.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2024, at the Jefferson Chapel of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. Funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at Zion Lutheran Church in Lone Elm, officiated by Pastor Elmer Schiefer. Mary-Alice will be laid to rest in the church cemetery following the service.

In honor of Mary-Alice’s love for the color blue, those attending the visitation or funeral service are encouraged to wear blue.

Memorial contributions may be made to City of Refuge, 10 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65203.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.parkermillard.com.