Mark Hooibrink, 66, of Hartsburg, Missouri, passed away surrounded by his loved ones at University Hospital, Columbia, Missouri on June 29th, 2025. He was born January 28th, 1959, to Fred and Jane Hooibrink in Illinois.

Mark was married to his high school sweetheart, his “Apple Cheeks”, Laura Hooibrink, for 45 beautiful years. He was a journeyman electrician for IBEW Local 257 working his whole career for Meyer Electric, where he worked with dedication and integrity until his retirement in 2019. Mark was a charter member of New Hope Baptist Church in Hartsburg, Missouri where he served as a deacon. In 1998, alongside his wife and children, Mark helped breathe life back into a historic general store and created The Claysville Store—a welcoming restaurant known for its warmth, generosity, and down-home charm.

Mark was the truest definition of a family man. He was a loving father to Sarah (Keith) Francis of Ashland, Fred (Sarah) Hooibrink of Hartsburg, and Natalie (Richie) Loaiza of Ashland, and he considered showing up for his children as one of his greatest joys. Whether coaching from the sidelines, sitting proudly in the stands, or cheering them on at concerts, games, and life events, he was always there—with a grin, a hug, and unwavering support.

Adopted as an infant, Mark approached life with deep gratitude, humility, and purpose. He poured that gratitude into serving others through his faith, his restaurant, and his everyday actions. At The Claysville Store, he mentored local youth, celebrated milestones with free meals, and extended compassion to all who walked through the door—believing every moment of kindness was a reflection of God’s blessings in his own life. One of his biggest joys was building relationships with the young people he and Laura employed. He not only taught the “Claysville kids” work ethic and responsibility but also modeled how to treat others.

Mark’s life was defined by his deep passion for serving others. One of the most powerful expressions of this was the creation of Families Helping Families—an event born out of his constant desire to give back and meet the needs of those around him. Mark and Laura firmly believed that God placed people in their lives for a purpose, often laying specific families and their burdens on their hearts. With the support of their families, dedicated volunteers, and the Claysville staff, Mark and Laura brought this vision to life—creating meaningful opportunities for the community to rally around local families in need. Through these events, they didn’t just offer material support—they offered hope, compassion, and a tangible expression of God’s love during life’s most difficult moments. Mark found joy in seeing people come together, united by love and a shared desire to care for one another. Families Helping Families was more than an event; it was a reflection ofhis servant heart—a heart that sought not recognition, but the chance to lift others up.

Mark is survived by his beloved wife, Laura; his three children and their spouses; his eight grandchildren—Bri, Julia, Josie, and Charlotte Francis; Vincent and Ava Hooibrink; and Drew and Amora Loaiza—who were his pride and joy; mother-in-law Ruthanne McCoy; one sister Kathy (Bob) Snow; brother-in-law Doug McCoy; cousins and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Jane Hooibrink and father-in-law Jim McCoy.

He lived by a simple but powerful acronym: JOY—Jesus first, Others second, Yourself last. Three short words that perfectly defined the way he lived, loved, and gave. As we reflect on his life, may we not only mourn his absence but celebrate his remarkable legacy. Let us carry forward his example of faith, selflessness, and humble joy.

A visitation will be held at New Hope Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, from 4pm-7pm. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, 10 AM at New Hope Baptist Church Amphitheater. The family requests that friends bring their own chairs for outdoor seating. The burial will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery following funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the New Hope Baptist Church: 6210 Claysville Rd. Hartsburg, Missouri

