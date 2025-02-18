Liselotte J Nichols, (Grandma German), 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 10th, 2025, in Columbia, MO. She was born May 3rd, 1932, in Mannheim, Germany to Christian and Katharina (Knapp) Rey.

She along with the family escaped France at the outbreak of the war. They survived the bombings and Hitler’s reign. She married Derby P Nichols in Germany in 1952.

She left Germany on a ship with a 10-month-old baby boy named Edwin in 1954. It took 3 weeks of sea sickness for her to get to Ellis Island. They waited there for 3 days and then arrived in Ashland, MO at her in-law’s primitive farm. To this marriage union, 2 more children were born, a daughter Joyce and a son, Mike.

She studied hard for her citizenship. While taking classes at night and working full­ time during the day, she was very proud to have become a U.S. citizen. She persevered and led a productive and extremely hard-working life in Ashland. She worked several factory jobs before retiring from 3M after 25+ years of service.

She loved to make candy-fudge, rice Krispy treats, rum balls and huge cakes which she shared with everyone. She loved flowers, lottery tickets, traveling, gnomes, crochet, dancing and working, but her greatest love was costume jewelry.

She was kind to everyone. She often left drinks, snacks & gifts for the trash collectors. She would mow yards for neighbors or feed their birds. She made the best pudding when you were sick & needed a comfort food. She always had food for the neighborhood kids but would discipline them if needed.

Preceded in death by her husband, Derby P. Nichols, Parents, Christian and Katharina (Knapp) Rey. Brothers, Gunter, Erisch & Manfred Jr Rey and step­ daughter, Judith Passalaqua.

Survived by her children, Edwin (Vivian) Nichols, Joyce (Danny) Galbreath, Mike (Tammy) Nichols. Grandchildren, Bethany (Glenn) Hahn, Daniel Holley and Coty Galbreath. Great-grandchildren, Alexander, Ronin, & Felix Hahn, and Nakyra Saunders, Eden & Ira Naumann, and Dayton Marshall.

Surviving siblings in Germany, Walter Rey, Erna Gottschlich, and Renate Firmbach as well as several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services were held at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home, Ashland, MO, on Friday, February 14th with Visitation starting at 12:00 pm with the service immediately following. Burial at Woodcrest Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery followed the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Ashland American Legion Auxiliary or Boone County Humane Society or to a charity of your choice.

A special thanks to St. Croix & the special care partners at The Westbury.

