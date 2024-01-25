Leroy Rand was born on March 8, 1930 in Rodney, Arkansas. He passed away peacefully on January 23, 2024 at his home in Columbia. He was 93 years old.

He was born to the late Richard Rand and Mittie Robinson Rand of Rodney, Arkansas. He worked as a union carpenter most of his life traveling with his job.

He moved to Ashland in the middle 50’s. He enjoyed pulling tractors with his buddies and tinkering and fixing cars. You could always see him with a smile and a scratch-off ticket in hand!

He was preceded in death by three sisters and six brothers and a grandson Craig Wells.

He is survived by his children Dale Rand of Columbia, Treasa Frost (Larry) of Columbia, Richard Rand (Tijuana), a grandson Derek Rand of Kansas, nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Michelle from Visiting Angels for her care and friendship. Also a thank you to Compassus Hospice care. A family memorial will be held in the spring in Arkansas.

You will be missed.