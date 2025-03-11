Lawson Douglas “Doug” Baylous was born December 14, 1948, in Inmon, VA to Lawson and Nellie (Anderson) Baylous. Doug passed away March 9, 2025, at the Truman Veterans Hospital.

Doug graduated from Plant City High School (Florida) in 1968 and served in the Vietnam War. Doug was awarded a Bronze Star Medal while in service to his country. After returning home from his service, he received his Associate Degree in Accounting and was married to Nancy Hagans in 1973. He worked for Publix Grocery Store for 25 years in the Plant City/Tampa area working his way up to Store Manager. After retirement from Publix, he moved his family to Ashland and worked in various retail positions with Nowells, Mega Market, WalMart, Dollar General and finally Hy-Vee. He loved model trains, fishing, playing golf, watching his grandchildren’s activities, his dog “Duke”, and college/high school football.

In 2005 he married Karlene Nichols who survives at the home.

Doug was a member of Goshen Primitive Baptist Church as well as an ordained Deacon. He was also a member of Ashland Masonic Lodge #156 and Ashland Chapter #309 Order of the Eastern Star, where he served as Past Patron.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 13, from 3-7pm at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home with Masonic and Eastern Star services at 7pm. The funeral will be Friday, March 14, at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery.

Doug was preceded in death by his father and mother and many aunts and uncles on his mother’s side and a great nephew. In addition to his wife, survivors include his son, Keith (Robyn) Baylous; daughter Jessica (Andy) Jahnsen; step-son Lucus (Nichole) Welch; and step-daughter Valerie Welch; grandchildren: Bailey, Bradie, Andersyn, Mackinley, Courtlyn, Gannon, and Owen, one great-grandson Brenton. Also surviving are his sister, Brenda Chitty, nephews Steven (Samone) and Chuck (Jenny) Easters, and several cousins from Plant City, Florida.

Memorials may be given to Goshen Primitive Baptist Church, Goshen Cemetery, or charity of choice.

