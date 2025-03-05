Larry Gene Rice, storyteller, historian, pool shark, passed away peacefully on March 4th, 2025 in his home in Ashland, MO. He was 81.

Larry was born to Howard & Alma Rice in 1943 and lived in Ashland his entire life. He was a lover of history and was proud that the Rices were among the first settlers in Ashland. He and his sisters, Jane & Sally, were raised in the heart of Ashland, next to the family’s Rice’s service station, a town hub.

Larry’s lifetime serving the community began at a young age at his father’s side at Rice’s, where he later met his wife Vanda. This continued when he & Vanda owned and operated KIDS Childcare in Ashland. They were also instrumental in the development of the Ashland Pool and Park, and in the old Ashland Fun Fest. Together, Larry and Vanda touched the lives of generations of children.

Larry had a twinkle in his eyes and could always be seen behind the wheel. Whether it was late-night donut runs in the 60s, carting around half the teens in Ashland in the 80s, or driving busloads of children teaching them to appreciate Missouri’s beauty and history in the 90s—A better tour guide, or a nicer man would be hard to find. He was always up for a family road trip, but even a simple errand could turn into an unexpected adventure and history lesson.

Larry was a loving husband, a devoted father, an adoring grandfather & great grandfather, and a caring brother & uncle. He was also a loving parent to countless pets throughout his life.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents (Howard & Alma), his wife Vanda and his daughter, Samantha Nichols. He is survived by his daughter (Sara Rice Bernuth), his sisters (Jane Rice & Sally Garnache), his grandchildren (Eric, Andy, & Noah), and his great grandchildren (Mia, Casen, & Caden) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the Ashland Senior Center on Saturday, March 8th, 2025 at 2pm. Feel free to bring your favorite Larry story to share.

Flowers can be sent to 306 E. Broadway, Ashland, MO 65010. Donations in his name can be made to the Boone County Historical Society.