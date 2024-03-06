L. Faye (Sapp) Lewis, 85, a resident of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2024, at The Bluffs.

Faye was born on August 15, 1938, in Ashland, the daughter of Roy Milton Sapp and Reba Pearl (Thomas) Sapp. On June 7, 1958, in Ashland, she married Bobby C. Lewis, and he preceded her in death in 2023.

Faye was a lifetime member of New Salem Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for many years. Later in life she became an avid reader and enjoyed a good romance novel. She enjoyed embroidering and going camping with her family. She loved her family and cherished every moment that she was able to spend with them. Her family and her church were the two important mainstays in her life.

She will be sadly missed and forever remembered by three children, Nancy Toalson and husband Leslie of Hallsville, Janet Sapp and husband Dennis and David Lewis and wife Jodie, both of Ashland; eight grandchildren, Shawn Sapp and wife Shannon, Kayla Simpson and husband Chris, Kacie Sapp, Dalton Sapp and wife Lindsey, Sarah McLane and husband Braden, Jonathan Toalson, MacKenzie Lewis and fiancé Houston Black, Ryan Lewis; six great grandchildren, Grace, Ava, Hadley, Easton, Kimber, and Abigail; numerous nieces and nephews.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bobby; two daughters, Sharon Faye Lewis and Marsha Lynn Aitken; one brother, James “Henry” Sapp.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at New Salem Baptist Church with Pastor Byron Klemme officiating. Following the services, Faye will be laid to rest in the New Salem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to New Salem Cemetery Fund, c/o Robinson-Yager Funeral Home, PO Box 68 Ashland, MO 65010.

