Judith Ann “Judy” Blank, age 83 years, of Holts Summit, Mo., passed away Monday, October 1, 2024, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City, Mo.

She was born on January 28, 1941, in Jefferson City, Mo., the daughter of Frank G. Haulenbeek and Faye (Coots) Haulenbeek. She was married on February 1, 1958, in New Bloomfield, Mo. to Karl C. Blank who preceded her in death on April 29, 2009.

Judy was employed with various companies in Jefferson City before settling down as a home maker to help raise her three children. She was known for her hard work ethic and was employed at Chesebrough-Ponds. She also was employed at the Oberman Shoe Factory and McGraw Eddison companies.

She possessed a strong faith in her Savior. Judy was a devoted attendant Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where she held a membership over 50 years. She was also a member of the Friendship Club. She was a humble, compassionate and generous person who always put family first. Her prize possessions were the friendships that she collected throughout her life through the church. She also cherished the times spent at the Senior Center in Ashland, Mo.

Judy embraced the simple joys of life, whether it was caring for her grandkids or baking Christmas cookies for her family to enjoy each year. Her passion for NASCAR was well-known, as she was a loyal fan of Bill Elliott. She also found peace and happiness in fishing, camping, and traveling with Karl, especially on their trips to Daytona and others with her family. One of her fondest memories was getting the chance to dance with Buck Owens in Jefferson City. Judy will be remembered for her kind and creative spirit, her unwavering faith in the Lord, and the deep love she had for her family and friends.

Survivors include: one daughter, Theresa Johnson (Earl Woods) of Holts Summit, Mo.; two sons, Mitch Blank (Kathy) and Mike Blank (Penny) both of Hartsburg, Mo.; two sisters, Emmalyn Cazzell (Donnie), Janice Smallwood; one brother, Timmy Haulenbeek (Rena); four grandchildren, Courtney Johnson, Haley Johnson (Shane Russell), Andrew Blank and Phillip Blank; 5 great grandchildren, Cash Johnson, Cain Johnson, Ariana Nilges, Connor Russell and Harlea Reed.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Karl; her parents; three sisters, Sandy Backes, Kitty Berry and Joyce Gardner; two brothers, Gilbert Haulenbeek and Tappy Haulenbeek.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2024, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2024, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Reverend Johnny Hendricks officiating. Graveside service and interment will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 19000 South Old Rt. A, Hartsburg, Mo. 65039.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Freeman Mortuary.