Joyce Marie Allen, 86, of Hartsburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at Boone Hospital Center.

Joyce was born in Hartsburg, Missouri on March 12, 1939, to the late Raymond William and Martha (Johnson) Ahmann. On August 27, 1955, she married James E. Allen in Jefferson City. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2016, after 60 years of marriage.

Joyce will be lovingly remembered for the many ways she enriched the lives of those around her. Known for her famous homemade rolls and her beautifully decorated cakes, she brought joy to every table and celebration. Her passion for flowers, her thriving orchard, and her abundant blackberry bushes were a testament to her love of nature and hard work.

Joyce found joy and fellowship in quilting with her friends at Peace United Church, where her creativity and kindness were deeply appreciated. She also gave selflessly to her community, nourishing generations of students through her work at Southern Boone County R-1 School.

Joyce’s warmth, generosity, and dedication to family and community will be missed dearly and remembered always.

Joyce is survived by her children, Jim Allen (Renee), Cindy Allen, Pam Haslag (Bob), Peggy Allen, Joe Allen, and Jerry Allen (Gwen); seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Joyce was also preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Hunt, son-in-law, Jack Hunt; great granddaughter, Kennedy Luebbert; siblings, Kenneth Ahmann, Evelyn Griffin (Ed), and Frances Webb.

The family is planning a private service at a later date.

