John Wisely Hull, age 50, of Richland, MO, passed away at his home on May 7, 2025.

John was born on September 28, 1974, a son of David Lee Hull and Jean Sapp Hull. He was a graduate of Hickman High School and while there was a part of their swimming team and drama club. He also attended the University of Missouri.

His favorite employment was sharing his talents as a cook with various restaurants and friends. John enjoyed fishing and gardening, which he gained from time with his grandparents. His mother remembers him as an intelligent “Gentle Giant” to those who knew and understood him. As a boy he had a fascination with computers, and playing Dungeons and Dragons with his friends. Holidays would be celebrated dressing as a Celtic due to his family’s Irish/Scottish heritage.

In addition to his parents, John is survived by a sister, Christine Hill; a niece, Bailey Hull and great-niece Mila Hull and was preceded in death by his grandparents including Leon and Margaret Sapp.

Services honoring John’s life will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home (610 N. Henry Clay Blvd Ashland, MO 65010).

He will be buried at New Liberty Cemetery in Ashland, MO.

Memorial contributions are suggested to a local charity of the donor’s choice to honor John.

Condolences may be shared at www.robinsonyagerfh.com.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to serve John’s family.