John Patrick Smith, age 74, of Hartsburg, MO passed away January 18, 2025, at Hartsburg surrounded by his family.

John Pat was born in Jefferson City, MO on January 11, 1951, a son of Charles and Agnes Marie St. George Smith. He married his wife of 54 years Karen Old on April 17, 1970, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

He was a 1969 graduate of Ashland High School. During his school years, John Pat played baseball and basketball. He enjoyed playing baseball into adulthood, playing with the Hartsburg Stags as catcher for 26 years.

John Pat was a hard worker, often from daylight to dark. Many remember his early employment with the family businesses St. George Laundry in Jefferson City and John Pat Smith and Sons Hauling and Excavating of Ashland and Hartsburg. He had also worked as a truck driver with LLL Transport in Brookfield. When not working, John Pat was a longtime supporter of the Hartsburg and Ashland communities serving on the Southern Boone School Board in the 1980’s and donating a labor of love to area kids with the local parks and ballfields in Ashland and Hartsburg. He was a former Lion’s Club member. He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, playing the guitar and singing, coaching his son’s baseball teams, serving on the athletic boosters for the local schools and serving others with his labor and talents.

Cherishing his memory and example include his wife, Karen Smith of Hartsburg; sons, Michael Joe Smith (Melissa) of Rio, IL and Craig Smith (Lori) of Hartsburg; grandchildren, Gus, Charlie, Evie, Cooper and Carter Smith; sister-in-law, Marilyn Smith of Columbia and nieces and nephews and their families.

John Pat was preceded in death by his parents; and by brothers, Willis “Buddy” Smith and Robert “Bucky” Smith and Bucky’s wife Sherry.

Funeral services honoring John Pat’s life will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 24, 2025, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home in Ashland with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2025, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

John Pat will be laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hartsburg following the funeral service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hartsburg Lions Club for ball field improvements.

