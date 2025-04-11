John B. Henderson, 87, of Jefferson City, MO passed away April 4, 2025, at River City Living Community.

John was born on April 14, 1937, a son of the late Robert and Ruby Hassler Henderson. John was employed with Cheeseborough Ponds prior to retirement. He was a member of New Salem Baptist Church in Ashland and enjoyed Bible study.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Henderson; two step-daughters, Amy Johnson and Hope Skaggs and three step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister and brother.

A private interment was held on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at Hawthorne Memorial Gardens in Jefferson City.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.

