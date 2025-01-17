Jimmy Dean Bittle, Sr., age 87, of Millersburg, MO passed away surrounded by his family at his son’s home in Hartsburg on January 13, 2025.

Jimmy was born on December 25, 1937, in Wilton, MO, a son of the late Alfred and Trellis Nichols Bittle. He married Margaret Frances Sapp on November 20, 1954, and she preceded him in death on February 12, 2023.

He was employed as a meat cutter at Gerbes/Dillons Grocery Stores in Columbia prior to retirement. Jimmy enjoyed spending time with his family. His other favorite activities included trout fishing, camping, mowing his yard multiple times a week often stirring up a cloud of dust, smoking his favorite cigars, drinking a cold Budweiser beer, spending time on his front porch and watching Westerns – especially John Wayne movies and Gunsmoke while sitting in his favorite chair. He was also a former member of the Eagles Lodge.

Survivors include his sons, Jimmy Bittle, Jr. (Helen) of Hartsburg, Alfred Todd Bittle (Debbie) of Millersburg; daughter, Sherry Hoesch of Columbia; brothers, Tom Bittle (Mary) and Jerry Bittle; sister, Ruthie Parks; ten grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by brothers, Delmar Bittle, Larry Bittle and Curt Bittle and by a sister, Beverly Ponder.

Services honoring his life will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 17, 2025, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home in Ashland. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation.

