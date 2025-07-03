Jimmie Gay Bennett, of Ashland, Missouri passed away June 29, 2025, at the age of 81.

Jimmie was born in Ashland, MO on August 6, 1943, a son of Emery and Mary Helen Nichols Bennett. He married Denise Dasch on April 11, 1981. Prior to retirement, Jimmie was employed at Graphic Engraving in Columbia, MO as a photo engraver and with 3-M as a machinist. He served his nation with honor in the US Army during the Vietnam era while stationed in Germany.

In Jimmie’s earlier years, he coached Little League Baseball. Jimmie was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Missouri Tigers fan and enjoyed watching golf. After having his family, he enjoyed participating in his kids’ sports and school activities. As a long-time Red Cross donor he generously gave blood for many years. He was also a longtime member and past president of the American Legion Post 152 of Ashland, MO.

Those cherishing Jimmie’s memory include his wife Denise Bennett of Ashland, MO; Their daughter Elizabeth McWilliams and her husband, Tof McWilliams, and their two sons Aidan McWilliams and Miles McWilliams of Buckner, MO; and their daughter Jennifer Schneider and her husband, John Schneider, and their daughter Bennett Schneider of Columbia, MO. Also surviving is sister-in-law, Twyla Bennett of Ashland, MO.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, Eddie and Terry Bennett, and Uncle Harold Nichols, who was like a brother to Jimmie.

Funeral services honoring Jimmie’s life will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, July 7, 2025, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home in Ashland, MO, with Reverend Jim Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at New Liberty Cemetery in Ashland, MO.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made to the Vincent Gurucharri Foundation via the website docgfoundation.org.

