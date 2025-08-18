Jerald “Jerry” Mark Mellott, age 73, of Ashland, MO was found deceased at his home on August 6, 2025.

Jerald was born in Kansas City, KS on August 7, 1951, a son of the late John and Jo Anne Millsap Mellott. Jerald worked in the automotive industry for decades before finding his calling as a bus driver with First Student Transportation with the Columbia Public Schools. He was especially patient with the special needs students that he drove to school. Jerald was later employed as a shuttle driver with student apartments in Columbia transporting residents to the University of Missouri Campus.

He enjoyed pararacord crafting making things for friends and family. Jerald also liked working with his hands sharing his talents for repairing and crafting items for friends and family. He was a 1969 graduate of Bonner Springs High School and enjoyed traveling to his class reunions.

Jerald is survived by his daughter, Sara Bardin (Eric); a grandson, Draven Bardin (Alexis); nieces and nephews; cousins; Michelle (Sam) Owen and numerous friends and voluntary family.

In addition to his parents, Jerald was preceded in death by his siblings, Joyce (Taylor), Jack and Joe Mellott.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 PM on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center, 701 E. Ash St, Columbia, MO 65201.

Memorial contributions are respectfully requested to Robinson-Yager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 68, Ashland, MO 65010 to assist with his final care.

