Jeannie Sue Amos (née Lawry), age 67, of Ashland, Missouri, passed away on June 15, 2025, in Columbia, Missouri.

Jeannie was a deeply creative and loving soul, known for her artistic spirit and gentle heart. She found joy in photography and quilting, capturing moments both big and small with her camera, and stitching love into every piece she made. She especially loved traveling, often accompanied by her dear friend Cindy or her sister Gina, sharing many unforgettable adventures together. Her beautiful photographs reflected her deep appreciation for the world’s quiet, meaningful details.

She was devoted to her family, and nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren. Jeannie’s love for her husband, children, grandsons, and family was unwavering, and she treasured the connections that bound them together.

She is survived by her husband, Dewey Amos; her daughter, Clarissa Amos; her sons, Andrew Amos and Kelvin Amos; her beloved grandsons, Ryo, and Sebastian Sebacher; her daughter-in-law, Andrea Amos; and her brother, Richard Lawry, and his wife, Regina. She also leaves behind her cherished friend, Cindy, along with extended family and many friends whose lives were touched by her warmth and creativity.

Jeannie worked for many years at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, where her dedication and compassion made a lasting impact.

In honor of Jeannie, the family invites you to carry forward her spirit, take a photo, create something by hand, or simply sit in the sunshine and hold your loved ones close.

Celebration of Life Services honoring Jeannie’s life will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 19, 2025, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home in Ashland.

Condolences may be shared at www.robinsonyagerfh.com.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to serve the Amos family.