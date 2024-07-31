October 14, 1930 — July 28, 2024

Columbia, Missouri

Jeanette Anna Klemme, 93, of Columbia, MO passed away July 28, 2024, at Boone Hospital surrounded by her family.

Jeanette was born in Hartsburg, MO on October 14, 1930, a daughter of Otto and Hilda Nieman. She married Fritz Klemme at the Peace United Church of Christ in Hartsburg, and they were blessed with four children: Bruce, Diana, Lynn and Cheri.

Jeanette was employed with Williams-Keepers LLC for over 55 years and thoroughly enjoyed her job. She made lifelong friends with some of the people she worked with. Jeanette was a dedicated member of Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church in Columbia for over 60 years serving in roles as a nursery school teacher, coordinator of church bazaars and as a church trustee. She was often referred to as “As the Heart of the Church.” Jeanette was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, even dedicating a room in her house to Cardinals’ memorabilia. She loved going on drives to explore the countryside, dining at various restaurants they found on their explorations and at her favorite restaurant, Bob Evans in Columbia. She enjoyed fishing, quilting and beautiful flowers. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and The Wardrobe for many years. Always on the go, she loved her family, and they remember one of her favorite comments was, “make it snappy.”

Those cherishing her memory include her children, Bruce Klemme, Diana (Kenny) Hood, Lynn Baney and Cheri (Ted) Lau; grandchildren, Justin (Anna), Jeremy (Krista) and Jared (Ashley) Baney, Tristyn (Cody) Allen, Brayden (Brooke) Lau, Carlye and Sophie Hood; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jace, Jensen and Reese Baney and a brother, Theodore Nieman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and a brother, Charles Nieman.

Visitation is scheduled for 1:00 PM with funeral services held at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 2, 2024, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home in Ashland with Pastor Jonique Will officiating. Burial will follow at Friedens Cemetery in Hartsburg.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church.

