Janice Elaine (Hancock) Holland, of Milton, FL, formerly of the Kansas City area, peacefully passed away April 29, 2025, at the age of 81 surrounded by her three sons and their families.

Janice was born on June 19, 1943, in Trenton, MO, the second child of six (and only daughter) of Lowery Chesten and Cleoria Mae (Garriott) Hancock. She graduated from William Chrisman High School in Independence, MO class of 1961. In her youth, she spent cherished summers with her grandparents, Chet and Opal Garriott, in Trenton, MO. Jan married her first husband, Harvey P. Kirmse, on June 10, 1961. She then married US Navy veteran Jack E. Holland on January 22, 1983. Jack preceded her in death.

Janice lived in Kansas City, Independence and Bates City before moving to Milton, FL five years ago to be near family there.

Prior to retirement, she was employed with The American Royal, Newberrys at Blue Ridge Mall, Walker Towel Uniform in Kansas City, MO as well as Rival Manufacturing and SBSI Insurance Company. Janice’s heart was fullest when surrounded by family and friends, dancing at the local VFW and American Legion, and nurturing her creative spirit through sewing. She took immense joy in watching her grandchildren grow up, cheering them on at sports events, band performances, choir concerts and theatre productions. With her boundless love, she crafted countless Barbie clothes for her granddaughters and nieces, each stitch a testament to her care. For her grandsons, she delighted in designing imaginative scavenger hunts that sparked adventure and laughter.

Janice is lovingly remembered by three sons, Kevin Kirmse and wife Tammy of Milton, FL, Brian Kirmse and wife, Missy of Hartsburg, MO, and Russell Kirmse and wife Laura, of Navarre, FL; step-son, Randy Holland; three brothers, Doug Hancock and wife, Fran of Hammond, LA, Barry Hancock of Independence, MO, Steve Hancock and wife, Cindy of Independence; Ann Hancock, widow of Larry Hancock; former sisters-in-law Nikki Greene and Cheryl Hancock, who were always part of the family and like sisters to Jan. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and fifty-six nieces and nephews.

Jan was preceded in death by her father, Lowery Hancock (1966); infant grandson, Matthew Kirmse (1990); husband, Jack E. Holland (2004); mother, Mae Hancock (2010); brother, Larry Hancock (2015); Michael Hancock (2016); and a stepson, Kenneth Holland (2018).

Janice will be lovingly reunited with her beloved husband, Jack, the love of her life, as their ashes are interred together in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO, during a private service for immediate family.

A memorial service honoring Janice’s vibrant life and cherished memories will be held on June 7, 2025, from 11am to 3pm at the American Legion Hall at 16701 E US 40 Highway in Independence, MO.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.

Condolences may be shared at www.robinsonyagerfh.com.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to assist Janice’s family.