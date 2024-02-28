Hallee Rae Williams, newborn, of Hartsburg, gained her angel wings on Saturday, February 24, 2024. She was born on February 24, 2024, in Columbia, Missouri, a daughter of Gregory and Shelby (Loethen) Williams.

In Hallee’s short time on earth, she touched many lives and was our sweet little angel. She was perfect! We only had her in our arms for a short time, but she was loved beyond measure from the second she came into this world!

Along with her parents, Greg and Shelby, she is survived by her sister: Audrey; maternal grandparents: Lance and Michelle Loethen of Russellville; paternal grandparents: Greg and Leslie Williams of Hartsburg; maternal great-grandparents: Dave Meyer and Evelyn Loethen; paternal great-grandparents: Glenda Moeller and Michael “Mick” Williams; aunts and uncles: Jared Loethen (Emily) and Lizzy Williams (fiancé, Michael King); and cousins: Konnor and Kole Loethen. Hallee was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents: Eugene Loethen and Donna Meyer; paternal great-grandfather: John Moeller and cousin: Klaire Loethen.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 1, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin’s, Missouri for a visitation. Mass of Christian will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jason Doke officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Hartsburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hallee’s family.

Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors. Condolences may be left online for the family.