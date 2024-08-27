Gene Harrison Sapp, age 76, a resident of Hartsburg, MO passed away August 24, 2024, at the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital in Columbia.

Gene was born in Columbia on April 22, 1948, a son of Harry and Marie Martin Sapp. He married Charlene (Phillips) in May 1968 to were together for 56 years. He served his nation with honor in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in the 160th Army Division in Longbinh. He continued his service to veterans by his employment for many years at the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital. Gene also served his community by mowing at Bonds Chapel Cemetery for over 30 years.

His favorite activities included boating and fishing, definitely those catfish and spoonbills. He was a member of the Wilton Boat Club for over 30 years. Gene loved the outdoors, whether it was farming, working in the yard/mowing or spending time with his family and friends. He loved spending lunch time at McDonald’s in Ashland nearly every day.

Gene is lovingly remembered by his beautiful loving wife Charlene Sapp; his beautiful daughter Melissa Sapp; his sons Christopher and Trevor Sapp; all of Hartsburg; a brother Harry Sapp (Yhonny) of the St. Louis area; sisters Judy Lammers (Larry) of Hartsburg and Nancy Chapman (Allen) of Carrolton, IL; Beautiful grandchildren Steevi Shoup (Jesse) of Tebbetts, MO, Issabella Sapp of Ashland and Elijah Otis of Kansas City; several nieces and nephews; special family friends Dan Gessman and Shawn Jennings and his special dog Angel!

He was preceded in death by his parents; a nephew Jason Mahan; his sister Ronda Mahan and his dogs Shiloh, Whiney and Misty.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 29, 2024, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home in Ashland.

Services honoring Gene will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, August 30, 2024, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home with Rev. Don Snyder officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Bonds Chapel Cemetery in Hartsburg.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans or the American Cancer Society.

