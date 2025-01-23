Gail E. Perkins, 77, of Columbia, MO passed away Sunday, January 19, 2025, with her daughter Sunny and family by her side.

Gail was born in Sheridan, WY on March 18, 1947, to Galen and Alma Burns.

She married Sonny Perkins. Their union gave them one daughter, Sunny Nicole of Ashland, MO.

Gail worked at Columbia Insurance Group for over 40 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The absolute highlight of her life was being a mother to her beautiful daughter Sunny. Their love was to the moon and back.

Gail was entertained playing bingo, going to the casino, road trips, hanging out with special people that she called her friends.

Gail is survived by her daughter Sunny Perkins (Dave) of Ashland, her five grandchildren, Brett Woods (Destiny), Blaine Woods, David M. Bentlage (Amanda), Troy Bentlage (Amy), Blake Bentlage; great grandchildren Daxton, Shiloh, Whitlee, Warren, McKinley, Kash, Kade and Briar; nephew Larry Simms and a brother Tom Burns (Cathy) and several other family members.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents Alma and Galen; brothers Larry, Jay, Ron Simms and a sister Sherry Dana; her daughter’s father Sonny Perkins and her granddaughter Whitney Bentlage.

We will miss her beautiful smile, kindness and compassion and love she had for all of her family and friends. Gail will forever be in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held January 25, 2025, at 3:00 PM, 12990 North Route B, Hallsville, MO 65255.

