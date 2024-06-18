Frederick “Fred” Ray Blythe, 80, a resident of Ashland, passed away on June 13, 2024, in Ashland.

Fred was born on February 9, 1944, in Hartsburg, Missouri, the son of the late Rueben and Opal (Prine) Blythe.

Fred honorably served his country in the U. S. Navy from 1964-1966. Fred was employed as a garage door installer for most of his career. He enjoyed playing golf and going pheasant hunting in Dakota.

Fred will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his daughter, Janae Taylor; his grandchildren, Wayne, Danielle, Tinique and. his great granddaughter, Isla; step children, Ambra Richardson, Sabra Daly, Debra McKee and Chuck Arnesmeyer.

He is reunited in peace with his parents and five siblings, Edward, Derwood, Bill and Nellie Sue Sapp.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Perry officiating. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will follow the service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

