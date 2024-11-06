Franklin Dale Burkett, age 91, of Ashland and formerly of Columbia, passed away November 4, 2024, at Colony Pointe in Columbia.

Frank, the youngest child of Sterling and Mabel Burkett, was born in Boone County, Missouri on December 17, 1932. Frank was preceded in death by his four sisters, Leona, Margaret, Virginia and Ruth and by his five brothers, Chester, Donald, Russell, John and Hulen.

Surviving are Frank and Nancy (Kidwell) Burkett’s two children, Lisa Burkett Keeney (Steve) and Karl Burkett (Robin) and Betty Black, Frank’s loving companion of 35 years. In addition, Frank is survived by his grandchildren, Patrick Keeney (Morgan), Beth Keeney Fowler (Drew) and Erica Turner Dodson (Tim) and eight great-grandchildren, Alexander, Ryan, Olivia, Sophia, Briggs, Zach, Sydney and Will as well as by a host of loving nieces and nephews.

A graduate of Southern Boone County High School, Frank enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on November 5, 1952. Following his boot camp training as a drill instructor, Frank was assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion at South Camp Japan. Upon his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps in 1954, Frank was awarded the Korean Service Medal. In recognition of his service, Frank was selected to join several of his fellow veterans on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Frank was honored to serve as a Veterans Day speaker at Ashland’s Elementary School.

In 1956, the owners of Columbia’s Pepsi Cola distributor, J.W. Stafford and Weldon Smith, offered Frank a job. He accepted the position. As with all things, Frank decided to work hard and help his coworkers along the way. Over the span of four decades Frank never wavered and carried that two-part goal forward and retired from Pepsi in 1996. At his retirement party Frank received an outpouring of love and appreciation from all who were present.

In their retirement years Frank and Betty Black enjoyed working with members of the Ashland Senior Center and in assisting with the scheduling of senior bus trips throughout the Midwest. Another favorite pastime of Frank’s was playing four-point pitch on Thursday nights at the Eagles Lodge.

Throughout his life Frank’s greatest joy came from the time he spent with his family and friends. He loved to visit and tell stories. He loved us and we loved him. How blessed we were to have known him. He lived life well and may he rest in peace.

Services followed by full military honors will be held at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home in Ashland with Pastor Jim Smith officiating. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

A family committal service will be held at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Central Missouri Honor Flight or Ashland Senior Center.

Condolences may be shared at www.robinsonyagerfh.com.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to serve Frank’s family.