Frances Gwen Duvall, 80, of Hartsburg, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2025, at home with her loving husband by her side.

Frances was born to the late Bill and Ellen Frances (Latimer) Crane on February 1, 1945, in Sapp, Missouri. On June 1, 1962, she married Clifton Duvall in Columbia. She had previously been a member of Nashville Baptist Church. Frances was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and friend that enjoyed spending time with her family, being in nature, and surrounded by her pets.

Frances is survived by her loving husband, Clifton; two sons, Edward L. Duvall and William “Billy” Duvall; her sister, Teena Bennett (Mitchell), several grandchildren and great grandchildren and her beloved sweet little dog, Lily.

Frances was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kacea Duvall and a brother, Billy Ray Crane

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 2, 2025, with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until time for the service. Burial will follow the service at Nashville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to donate food or funds to feed the stray dogs and cats in Wilton that Gwen and Clifton have adopted.c/o of Clifton Duvall.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duvall Family.

