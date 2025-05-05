Emma “Kathleen” Klemme, 92, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, May 3, 2025, after a short but courageous battle with colon cancer at home with her loving family by her side.

Kathleen was born in Wilton, Missouri on October 31, 1932, to Derby and Ida (Sapp) McDow. On September 1, 1951, she married Paul “PK” Klemme in Harrison, Arkansas. He passed away on June 26, 1982, after 30 years of marriage.

She loved her family unconditionally, spending time with them whenever possible. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Kathleen was also a loyal and devoted friend to many, young and old. Her words of advice were always wise, cautious and well thought out.

Kathleen is survived by a daughter, Paula Griffin (Carl) and son, Jeffrey Klemme (Kathy); five grandchildren, Hailey, Rachel, Jason, Ross and Kayla; and seven great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister Linda Cunningham (Richard) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Marvin McDow and grandson, Joseph Klemme.

Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home with the funeral service beginning at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Frieden’s Cemetery in Hartsburg.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Frieden’s Cemetery or New Salem Cemetery.

