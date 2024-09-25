Eldon Dale Brandt, DO, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away September 18, 2024, at River City Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jacksonville. He was 87 years old.

Eldon Dale Brandt was born in Harrisonville, Missouri on November 1, 1936, a son of Eldon Marion Brandt and Thelma Beatrice Salmon Brandt. On August 25, 1957, he married Sandra Ann Duer in New Bloomfield, Missouri. Sandra preceded him in death on March 8, 2010.

Dr. Brandt served his nation in the Army National Guard from 1952-1955, the US Air Force from 1977 to 1981 achieving the rank of Lt. Colonel and the US Coast Guard from 1981- 1985 attaining the rank of Captain. He was a member and had been a deacon at Baymeadows Baptist Church. His professional memberships and honors included the American Osteopathic Organization -Fellow, Past President Florida Osteopathic Medical Organization, FOMA Physician of the Year and served on the National Board AOA for ten years.

Those cherishing his memory include a son, Douglas Edward Brandt; two daughters, Deanna Elaine (Brandt) Jones and Debra Edith (Brandt) Almaguer; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Ann Brandt; his parents, Eldon Marion and Thelma Beatrice Brandt; a brother, Edward Parker Brandt and a sister, Roseann (Brandt) Lee.

Graveside services honoring Dr. Brandt’s life will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 26, 2024, at New Liberty Cemetery near Ashland, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association.

Condolences may be shared at www.robinsonyagerfh.com.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to serve Dr. Brandt’s family.