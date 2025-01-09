Elaine Clouser, 67, of Millersburg, MO, died Sunday, January 5, 2025, at The Living Center in Marshall, MO.

At Elaine's request no services will be held.

Born April 27, 1957 in Billings, Montana, she was the daughter of Donald Clouser and Lois Shelnutt Clouser. Elaine graduated from Malta Bend High School and worked for Boone County Hospital, Columbia Orthopedic and University Physicians.

Elaine is survived by her significant other, Martin Payne of Millersburg; three sisters, Jeanine Davis of Holt Summit, Michelle Pointer (Terry) of Marshall and Kristin Moser (Mark) of Dover; one brother, Brad Harriman (Brenda) of Pilot Grove; one niece, Sarah Wilkinson (Sherman) of Marshall; one great-niece, Riley Wilkinson; and two nephews, Davis Wilkinson and Bo Boessen.

Elaine was preceded in death by her father, Donald Clouser; mother, Lois Harriman; step-father, Russell Harriman; one niece, Alicia Davis Boessen; and brother-in-law, Mike Davis.