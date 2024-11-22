Douglas Duane Lammers, age 49, of Hartsburg, Missouri, passed away on November 15, 2024. He was born on July 3, 1975, in Jefferson City, Missouri, the son of Larry and Judith (Sapp) Lammers.

A 1993 graduate of Southern Boone County R-1 High School, Doug continued his education, graduating from MACC Law Enforcement Training in Moberly, Missouri, in May of 2011. Over the years, he worked in various roles, including at Herb Hoff Heating and Cooling, the Jefferson City Correctional Center, the Ashland Police Department, and most recently in security at the University of Missouri Hospital.

Doug was a devoted Star Wars fan and enjoyed spending time in his workshop, working on projects and tinkering with his hands. His love for animals, particularly his beloved Great Dane, Rogue, was undeniable. Above all, Doug cherished his family, always putting them first. As a final act of selflessness, Doug wishes of donating his organs to assist those in need where honored.

He leaves behind his parents Larry and Judith Lammers, his loving wife, Katy; his son, Harry; his daughter, Elsie; his brothers, Jeff, Robby (Lisa), and Brandon; and his sister, Lori. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Romaine (Basinger) Lammers, and his maternal grandparents, Harry and Marie (Martin) Sapp.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family of Doug Lammers, c/o Katy Lammers.

Doug’s family and friends will always remember him for his kind heart, his sense of humor, and his unwavering devotion to those he loved. He will be dearly missed.

Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com