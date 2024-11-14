Donald Dee Harrison, age 87, of Ashland, MO passed away at his home on November 9, 2024.

Don was born in Ashland on March 9, 1937, a son of the late Clarence and Hattie Brizendine Harrison. Prior to retirement, he was employed with Square D in Columbia.

He was a talented wood worker and was known for his collection of hand saws. Don enjoyed going fishing, making the rounds at area garage sales, was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and greatly enjoyed watching Gunsmoke. He loved children and his cockateel named Pete and his cat Big Boy.

Don is survived by his son, Mike Harrison and daughter-in-law Jodi; stepson Eddie Harrison and his wife Carol; a very special daughter Minh and grandchildren Clayton, Caleb and Andria Harrison.

Don also had nine deceased siblings Calvin Harrison, Horace Harrison, Glen Harrison, LeRoy Harrison, Ray Harrison, Dixie Cunningham, Vernell Nichols, Ann Williams and Nadene Holt.

Memorial contributions in honor of Don are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced later.

