Delores Ann Hiatt-Fisher, a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, made her journey to her heavenly home surrounded by family on Saturday, July 5th, at the age of 71 in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Delores was born on September 12, 1953, in Fulton, Missouri, alongside her twin sister, Donna. She was the daughter of Pierce and Lorene (Kemp) Hiatt and graduated from Hickman High School in 1971. Delores dedicated her career to the University of Missouri Ellis Library, where she worked until her retirement in 2016.

Delores exemplified compassion and kindness throughout her life, always keeping her family at the center of her world. Known for her warm smile and infectious laughter, she had a unique ability to brighten the lives of those around her. An avid crocheter, Delores lovingly created many handmade gifts for her family and friends. She cherished every moment spent with her loved ones.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Pierce and Lorene (Kemp) Hiatt; her stepfather, Eugene “Pop” Pierce; her daughter, Christine; her brother, Steve Hiatt; and her twin sister, Donna Wells.

She is survived by her children: John (Nola) Fisher of Holts Summit, Joshua (Jill) Fisher of Jefferson City, and Nicole (Cody) Nickle of Mexico, Missouri. Delores is also survived by her sister, Lisa Robbins of Fulton, along with her cherished grandchildren: Ava, Celia, Abby, Ethan, Wyatt, Declan, and Phoenix. Additionally, she leaves behind several nieces and nephews, all of whom held a special place in he nor heart.

Visitation will be held at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton on Friday, July 11, at 1 PM, with a memorial service to follow at 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Dandy-Walker Alliance in honor of Delores’s generous spirit.

She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts and stories of those she touched.