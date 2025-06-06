Debra Elaine McDowell gained her wings on May 27, 2025.

Debra was bon on May 27, 1953, in Vandalia, MO. She was the daughter of the late Presley J. Nelson and Eleanor Francis (Babb) Nelson. She graduated from Centralia High School in 1971. She married her high school sweetheart, the late Ken Ingebritson, on November 24, 1971. They had two children together. Debra graduated from nursing school in 1992. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse until her retirement. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking them to movies. She also loved lighthouses.

Debra is survived by her children, Kimberly (Ben) Hilgedick of Hartsburg, Todd Ingebritson of Hartsburg; her grandchildren, Tyler Ingebritson, Jada and Grady Hilgedick and Tucker, Destry and Stephen Ingebritson all of Hartsburg; her siblings and their spouses and many more relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Presley J. and Eleanor F. Nelson; her infant sister, Janet Nelson and her half-brother, Tom Wilson.

There will be no service. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.

