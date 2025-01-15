Deborah Ann Snider, 72, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2025, at home.

Deborah was born to the late Ted and Helen (Brunk) Duck on July 8, 1952, in Peoria, Illinois. Deborah was a devoted friend that was a sweet, loving person that was very straight forward in what she said.

Deborah survived by her significant other of 30 years, Billy Thomas, II; son, Donnie Cottrell; brothers, Carl and Ted Duck, sister, Cindy Coyle and grandchildren, Brittany and Dakota.

Donna was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tanya.

