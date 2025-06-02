Deanna Woods, 79, a resident of Columbia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Boone Hospital Center.

Deanna was born on August 14, 1945, the daughter of Robert Lawson Crump and Neville Elizabeth (Holzhauser) Crump. On August 17, 1963, in Ashland she married Ronald Dee Woods, and he preceded her in death on January 18, 2024, after 60 years of marriage.

In her early life Deanna attended Southern Boone High School where she excelled in basketball. She ran a restaurant in Ashland before becoming a homemaker to her 6 children, the joys of her life. She helped Ron build Ron Woods Mechanical, a successful plumbing and heating contracting business they ran together for more than 30 years. She was a Worthy Matron for the Eastern Star, and was a Potentate Lady of the Moolah Temple in 2001. She and Ron traveled all over the world with their friends from the Shriners to raise money for the St Louis Shriner’s Hospital for Children. She loved to cook, read, knit, sew and spend time with family in her free time. .

Later in life her grandchildren were her greatest joy, and she cherished every moment that she was able to spend with them.

Deanna is sadly missed and forever remembered by her mother Neville Crump, four children, Darryl Woods and wife Jackie of Holts Summit, Darren Woods and wife Heidi of Ashland, Daniel Woods and wife Dana of Clark and Danette Robb and husband Mark of Columbia; 12 grandchildren, Elizabeth Woods, Josalin McKeever, Anarah Woods, Lilee Woods, Brett Woods, Blaine Woods, Derek Woods, Nathan Woods, Jayden Ralston, Jordan Ralston, Luke Robb and Isaiah Robb; three great grandchildren, Daxton Woods, Shiloh Fatch and Wylie May Woods; her sister in law Elaine Crump and many nieces and nephews. With Deanna’s profession of faith in Jesus we look forward to being reunited with her.

Deanna was preceded in death by her father; two children, Paula Woods, and Robert “Robbie” Woods; and a brother, Bob Crump.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home with Pastor Glen Forman officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the funeral services, Deanna will be laid to rest in the New Salem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given in Deanna’s honor to, Shriners Children’s Hospital St. Louis, 4400 Clayton Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110.