Dale Norma Barbieri, age 80, of Fulton, passed away on Tuesday April 8, 2025 at her home.

She was born in Maine on April 8, 1945 to the late Norman Turnbull and the late Anne (Costello) Churchill.

Dale was devoted mother, a cherished friend, and the proud owner of three fur babies-Booger, Yeti, and Pepper, who held a special place in her heart. She poured endless love and care into her family and friends, always putting other’s first and making everyone feel valued.

A true lover of dance, Dale was a passionate and talented dance teacher who found her calling in sharing her love for movement with others. Certified by Fred Astaire and Arthur Murray, she touched countless lives throughout her long and impactful career.

Though she was tiny in stature, Dale’s energy was boundless. Those who knew her would describe her as the embodiment of the phrase, “Though she be but little, she is fierce.” Dale’s Memory will live on in the hearts of everyone who was lucky enough to know her.

Dale will be deeply missed by her son, Marc Cawiezel (Earlita Agabin); daughter, Nancy (Cawiezel) Filkins (William Harmon); brother, Arthur “Roy” Churchill; sister, Helen Churchill, and grandchild, Katherine Mae (Filkins) Semann (Michael).

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

