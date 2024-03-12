Cynthia Elaine “Cyndy” Campbell, a resident of Ashland, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at her home.

Cyndy was born on November 20, 1951, in Columbia, the daughter of James Lawrence Harrison and Catherine Elaine (Stites) Harrison. On October 18, 1991, in Ashland she was united in marriage to Roger Dean Campbell, and he preceded her in death on November 17, 2010.

Cyndy will always be remembered for her dedication to her career as a Market Conduct Examiner with the Missouri Department of Insurance, and the impact she had on those around her. Her commitment and passion for her work were truly admirable. Aside from her professional achievements, Cyndy’s true joy came from spending time with her family. She cherished every moment with her loved ones and created unforgettable memories with them. Cyndy’s love knew no bounds when it came to her family. In her personal life, Cyndy found solace in collecting frog figurines and had a deep affection for these creatures, unless they were alive. Her hobby brought her immense happiness as she curated her collection over the years. One of Cyndy’s proudest accomplishments was being a member of the Hooligan Charitable Riding Group, where she contributed positively to the community and formed lasting bonds with fellow members.

Cyndy is survived by a daughter, Becky Tipton & husband Shannon; one son, Eric Smith-Byers & husband Kevin; three grandchildren, Tyler Tipton, Tanner Tipton, and Tucker Tipton; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger; half-sister, Sandra Breedlove; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Verla Campbell; sister-in-law, Susie Jones and husband Tom.

Services to honor and celebrate Cyndy’s life will be held on Monday, March 11, 2024, at the Robinson-Yager Funeral Home, with a visitation taking place from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM followed by the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Following the services, Cyndy will be laid to rest in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Hooligan Charitable Riding Group, c/o Robinson-Yager Funeral Home, PO Box 68 Ashland, MO 65010.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to serve the Campbell Family.