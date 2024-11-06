Conradine “Connie” Sue Barner, known for her generous heart and warm embrace, passed away on November 2nd, 2024, at Boone Hospital surrounded by her family and friends. She leaves a legacy of kindness, family devotion, and community spirit. Born on August 14, 1951 – an especially cherished date as it was also her father’s birthday—Connie grew up in Hartsburg, Missouri.

Connie was the daughter of Marjorie and Conrad Barner and the sister of Marcia Lammers, Brenda (David) Reeder, and Vivian (Edwin) Nichols, all of Hartsburg; Vincent (Susie) Barner of Hartsburg; Mark Barner of Palm Springs, California; and Bart (Patti) Barner of Hartsburg; nieces and nephews, Biff (Carole) Barner, Ty (Emily) Barner, Jesse Barner, Devon Barner, Jack Bauer, Bethany (Glenn) Hahn, Margon (Tim) Hentz, Justin Reeder, Wyatt (Ashton) Barner, Alana Barner; great nieces and nephews, Kristen (Robert) Sharpe, Erin (Tyler) Barner, Jaxson Barner, Kaysen Barner, Brenly Hentz, Mara Hentz, Xander Hahn, Ronin Hahn, Felix Hahn; great great niece and nephew, Bobby and Lindee Sharpe. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Bruce, Dwayne, and Tate, her brother-in-law Bobby Lammers, her nephew Wesley Lammers, and long-time best friend Kim Wisuri. Connie’s pride and joy were her nieces, nephews, and their extended families.

Connie was a graduate of Southern Boone Schools in 1969 and went on to graduate from the School of the Ozarks. When her brother Tate was in a serious car accident, Connie selflessly took a semester off to help him recover, exemplifying her deep commitment to family.

Her work life was a testament to her strong work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit. She began her career with the Department of Revenue, then founded a licensing courier service in Springfield, Missouri, in 1978. In 1984, she opened Connie’s Grocery Store, running it by day while working the graveyard shift at night. She ultimately retired in June 2011 from the USPS after 32 years of service.

Connie’s impact on her community extended far beyond her work. With the help of friends Nancy Grant, Mike Rodemeyer, and Kim Wisuri, Connie created the annual tradition of the Hartsburg Tree Lighting in 1988, which continues to bring warmth and joy to the town each holiday season. A lifelong member of Peace United Church of Christ, Connie was also dedicated to the Hartsburg American Legion Auxiliary Post 424, where she served faithfully since 1976.

Known to many simply as “Aunt Connie,” she never knew a stranger, attended every sporting event her beloved nieces and nephews participated in, and was famous for giving the very best hugs. In recent years she enjoyed her time with friends at the Hitching Post and ladies game day group, as well as spoiling her great nieces and getting to attend sports of a new generation. Connie will be deeply missed, but her legacy of love, service, and community will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Friends and Family will be received on Friday November 8, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Peace United Church of Christ in Hartsburg. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 9, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Michael Tatum and Rev. Dr. Carole Barner.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Aunt Connie’s Heart of Hartsburg Scholarship, Peace United Church of Christ in Hartsburg, or to the Hartsburg American Legion Auxiliary.

Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com