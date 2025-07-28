Clifton Frank Nahler, 74, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2025, surrounded by his family.

Clifton was born on February 8, 1951, in Columbia MO, to Clifford and Helen (Forbis) Nahler. Clifton married Linda L Martin, daughter of Thurman and Gladys (Woods) Martin on June 25, 1971.

Clifton was a lifelong farmer in the Hartsburg and Ashland area. He was a steward of the land as taught by his father to pass his legacy on to the next generation.

Clifton served with the US Army Reserve with an honorable discharge. He was a member of the Mt Pleasant Baptist Church, Endowed member of the Ashland Masonic Lodge 156 and an active member of Hartsburg Levee District.

Clifton is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda; one son, Landon (Candice) Nahler of Ashland; three grandchildren, Addison, Logan and Caroline along with grand dog, Ruby; one brother, Kevin (Carey) Nahler; nephew, Aaron (Kassy) Nahler and brother-in-law, Leon Martin.

Clifton was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Helen Nahler; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thurman and Gladys Martin.

Services for Clifton will be held on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at Robinson-Yager Funeral home in Ashland. Visitation will be from 10-1130 with Masonic service at 1130. The funeral will follow at noon.

Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery in Ashland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia or the Ashland Masonic Lodge 156.

Condolences may be shared at www.robinsonyagerfh.com.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to serve the Nahler family.