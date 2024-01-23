Cheryl Elaine (Campbell) Rice, 70, a resident of Ashland, passed away on Monday, January 22, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Cheryl was born on May 31, 1953, in Columbia, the daughter of John Harvey Campbell and Mary Wilmat (Turner) Campbell. On March 3, 1973, in Ashland, she married Gary Calvin Rice, and he survives of the home.

Cheryl enjoyed being out on the open road riding behind her husband on the motorcycle. She loved to travel and enjoyed being outside gardening. Most of all she enjoyed sitting around a campfire having a good time.

In addition to her husband of 50 years, she will be sadly missed and forever remembered three sons, Corey Michael Rice and wife Rhonda of Mesquite, Nevada, Brandon Jay Rice and wife Lori, and Dillon Grant Rice and companion Melanie Able, both of Ashland; seven grandchildren, Kylie, Jacob, Juliana, Tucker, Noah, Eli, and Evan; one sister, Judy Roberts of Springfield.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings, Yvonne Dagel, Martha Pheph, Jimmy Glodo, Martha Huniker, Jaqueline Kay Campbell-Goddard, Richard Campbell, John Harvey Campbell Jr., and Stephen Campbell.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Hartsburg American Legion Hall Post 424, with a memorial service being held at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Smith officiating.