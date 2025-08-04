At 5:09 PM, July 28, 2025, Charlene Martin Sapp passed away peacefully to her eternal home and into the waiting arms of her beloved husband Kenny.

Charlene was born in Moberly, Missouri, May 27, 1931, to Charles Anderson Martin and Mary Jasper Martin. She was a 1949 graduate of Hickman High and in May 1950 she married her high school sweetheart Kenneth Calvin Sapp. Their 73-year marriage brought forth two children, eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and the greatly anticipated arrival of four additional great grandchildren.

Charlene is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Merry and Greg Turner of Ashland Missouri; daughter-in-law Deborah Sapp, Arkansas; sister Jackie Gray, Harrisburg Missouri; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews she was proceeded in death by her husband, her son Kenneth Lee Sapp, her parents, four siblings and her precious Grandma Polly.

Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. on August 6, 2025, until the time of service at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, Missouri.