Cameron Michael House, 50, a lifelong resident of Ashland, passed away on March 30 at his home after a long battle with cancer.

Cameron was born on November 18, 1974 to Steve and Iris House. Growing up, Cameron developed a love for the outdoors and for carpentry while working and hunting with his Dad. He joined Boy Scout Troop 134 in Ashland becoming that Troop’s first Eagle Scout. He graduated from Southern Boone High School in 1993 and graduated with a degree in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Missouri.

Cameron was devoted to serving others, first as a volunteer firefighter with Southern Boone County Fire Protection District then as a career Firefighter and Engineer with the Columbia Fire Department and as an EMT with Boone Ambulance Service. Early in his public safety career he volunteered as a medic for Scout Camp and his church’s summer camp program. As an adult Cameron still loved the outdoors; when he wasn’t working Cameron was often camping, hiking or backpacking. It wasn’t unusual for him to decide on a whim to travel many states away to take in nature’s beauty.

Cameron didn’t know many strangers; he’d go out of his way to help anyone and making everyone’s day a little brighter. His laugh could be heard several rooms away, and even when you were the target of his laughter, you couldn’t help but feel better for being included in it.

Cameron was preceded in death by his father, Steve House. He is survived by his mother, Iris House of Ashland, sister Junetta House of Jefferson City, brother Cody House of Ashland, countless aunts, uncles, and cousins and a HUGE community of friends.

A Celebration of Life for Cameron will be held at 2pm on Saturday, April 12 at the American Legion in Hartsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are recommended to “Cam’s Crew,” c/o Central Bank of Boone County. Alternatively, checks can be mailed to Cam’s Crew, c/o Corey Sapp, PO BOX 68, Hartsburg, MO 65039.