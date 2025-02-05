Brenda Lee Sherman, age 57, of Hartsburg, Missouri, passed away on January 31, 2025, at home.

She was born on January 5, 1968, to the late Ralph Lloyd and Katheryn Ann (Hampton) Claxton in Columbia, Missouri. She married Chuck Sherman on January 9, 1998, in Russellville, Arkansas and he survives of the home.

Brenda grew up and attended high school in Dover, Arkansas. She went to college at SIU School of Engineering, Computing, and Mathematics graduating in 1996 with a degree in Industrial Technology. Brenda was incredibly intelligent and worked as a mechanical engineer for most of her life, she had impeccable problem-solving skills.

She loved sewing, riding motorcycles with her husband, traveling, and spending time with her kids and grandkids. One of her passions was serving veterans and being a volunteer/guardian for the Central Missouri Honor Flight.

Brenda was outgoing, adventurous, and always had a smile on her face. She was always the first person to help others in need. She tackled whatever adversity she had in her life fearlessly and always with a positive attitude.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter. She devoted her life to caring for her family and friends. She will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Chuck; daughter, Jenna Daniel; son, Jesse Daniel (Raquel) and their children Raylee, Jaxson and Harper; son, Austin Sherman (Marylyn) and their children Claira and Charlie; brother, Leslie Claxton and his son Adam.

Honorary Pallbearers are Jesse Daniel, Austin Sherman, Leslie Claxton, Rob Sherman, Matt Simms, and Jerry Hampton.

A visitation will be held at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home on Friday, February 7, 2025, from 4:00-6:00 pm, followed by a brief service.

Graveside Services and committal will follow on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 12:00 pm, in Coleman Cemetery, Pelsor, Arkansas.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Central Missouri Honor Flight Organization.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.robinsonyagerfh.com.