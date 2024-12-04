Betty Jo Herron, of Ashland, MO passed away Sunday December 1, 2024, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. She was 79. Born on December 25, 1944, in Columbia, MO to James Edward and Helen (Allen) Baker, she grew up in several mid-Missouri towns, including Columbia, New Franklin, Hallsville, Centralia and Ashland. She graduated from Southern Boone High School in Ashland in 1962.

Betty Jo married William N. Herron in 1963, and they remained married until William’s death in April 2023. Along with being a cattle farmer, she was employed with J.C. Penney and First National Bank for a number of years. She recalls meeting a 90-year-old J.C. Penney in 1965, shortly after the Columbia store opened.

Betty’s cousins would remark that she loved being a grandma, always talking about what was going on in their lives. Her grandkids have fond memories of spending time with their grandma on the farm. She enjoyed horseback riding, old movies, shopping and spending time with family, friends, her dog Charley and farm cats.

Survivors include sons William E. Herron of Englewood, Greg (Kristin) Herron of Columbia; grandchildren Lauren Herron and Chad Herron of Columbia; great grandson Bennett of Columbia; sister Bonnie Ahlstedt of Issaquah, WA; brother Joe Baker of Jefferson City; stepbrother John Morris of Harrisonville, MO; stepmother Rose (Smith) Baker of Jefferson City, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill; parents Jim and Helen; stepmother Norma (Nichols) Baker and stepbrother Jimmy Morris.

Graveside services will be held at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Ashland, MO on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 2:00pm.

Donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org), Wounded Warrior Project and Tunnel to Towers (t2t.org).

