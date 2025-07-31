Anthony Wayne “Tony” Gilmore, 54, passed away in his home on July 25, 2025, at the age of 54… just a few days shy of his 55th birthday. Born on July 29, 1970, Tony was a beloved father, son, brother, and friend whose presence touched the lives of many.

Tony’s greatest joy in life was his family. He was a devoted father to his three sons, Brett Gilmore, Derek Gilmore, and Rece Gilmore, each of whom he loved deeply and proudly. He found most of his fulfillment in watching them grow into the men they are today and would let everyone know the boys were his!

He is survived by his loving mother, Sandra Wright, and his father and stepmother, Larry and Paula Gilmore. He also leaves behind his siblings, Rebecca Davis and Ryan Gilmore, with whom he shared many cherished memories.

Tony was preceded in death by those who held a special place in his heart: Doreen Rex Gilmore, Arthur Gilmore, Dorothy Rowden, and Roger Sherwood Wright.

Those who knew Tony will remember his wit, his humor, his tenacity, his confidence, and the love he had for his boys. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the love he gave so freely.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home in Ashland, Missouriwith Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Family and close friends will be gathering at the Optimist Building for brunch following the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Hartsburg, Missouri.

The family encourages you to honor Tony’s memory by spending time with your loved ones and embracing the simple moments that matter most. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Tony Gilmore Memorial Fund for his beneficiaries if you wish to write a check for the fund instead of contributing online make check payable to “Gilmore’s”.

He will be deeply missed, always loved, and forever remembered.

Condolences may be shared at www.robinsonyagerfh.com.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gilmore family.