Andrew Scott Reeder, 47, a Columbia resident, passed away on July 11, 2024, at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics Medical Intensive Care Unit. His loss was entirely unexpected, and his family is profoundly saddened.

Andrew was born in Columbia on October 25, 1976. He grew up in Hartsburg and graduated from Southern Boone High School, where he played baseball and basketball. Andrew developed a strong work ethic when he was young, which carried into his adult life. He was a dedicated and highly respected general manager of restaurants in Columbia and surrounding towns, with Bob Evans and Hardees for over 15 years, earning several awards. He most recently was employed by Hitachi Energy (formerly ABB) in Jefferson City. He became a father to his only son in July 1996, married in June 2003, and welcomed his only daughter in March 2004.

Andrew was strong-willed and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart and a wonderful sense of humor. He was the first to help his friends and family in times of need, and even after he passed, he continued to give by donating his tissue and eyes through the Midwest Transplant Network. Andrew was the rock to many, a master at sarcastic humor and witty timing, an equal-opportunity prankster. He enjoyed hunting morel mushrooms, playing cards and bingo, fishing, learning about historical events and artifacts, thrift shopping for treasures, and driving the river bottoms. Andrew was the Dad who didn’t want the dog but always became the dog’s human, leaving the rest of us to settle with the spare human title. He was a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan, getting to attend the 2020 division-round playoff game with the 24-0 comeback, and after years of playoff losses throughout his childhood, he witnessed not one but three Super Bowl wins! However, what Andrew cherished the most and was the most important to him was spending time with his family and close friends.

His survivors include his wife, Anne Foulkes Reeder; children, Jackson Reeder and Grace Reeder; parents, Chester Lee “Butch” Reeder, Cynthia Lyne Skinner Hartman, and Dennis Hartman; brothers, John Reeder (Lisa) and Lucus Hartman; sisters, Amy Reeder Pendleton (Robby), Erica Hartman Walker (Tommy) and honorary sister Amanda Old (Matt); grandmother, Carol L. Skinner, and many treasured aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by a parent, Louanne Reeder; grandparents, Richard Skinner, Chester and Grace Helen Reeder, Alice and Wayne Hartman and Chester Linder; great-grandparents, Mary Davison Lawson and Adah Evans.

Andrew would not want others to mourn his death; instead, he would want us to celebrate his life and cherish his memories. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 27, 2024, at the Ashland Optimist Club from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The family will greet friends and family at 1:00 p.m., with formal words spoken at 3:00 p.m. We invite you to share pictures or memories. Note cards will be provided for those who wish to write their memories. Food and beverages will be provided.

Life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. Take time for what matters and let go of what doesn’t.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ashland Optimist Club or Heart of Missouri CASA.

Condolences may be shared at www.robinsonyagerfh.com.

Robinson-Yager funeral home is honored to serve the Reeder family.