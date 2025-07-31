Alexander Wesley Holloway-Melise departed this life on April 11, 2025. His was an extraordinary existence. He will be sorely missed. He lived many places in his life, but Boone County Missouri was home.

Alex was born in Topeka, Kansas on November 5, 1970, to Nancy Jo Melise and Alfred W. Hunter III. He was preceded in death by Alfred Hunter and by his beloved father Collious Lee Holloway (Hartsburg, Missouri); his stepsister Shelia Holloway (Anchorage, Alaska); his stepbrother William Holloway (Fulton, Missouri); his grandparents – Jarvis Holloway, Geraldine Holloway (Smithfield, Virginia), Joseph Melise, Doris Melise (Farmington, Missouri); his Mother-in-law LaVerne Hughes (Birmingham, Alabama).

He is survived by a large and grieving family including his wife Nicole Marie West and his father-in-law, friend, and advisor Ronald West (both in Columbia, Missouri); His stepson La-Terrion West (St. Louis, Missouri); and his mother Nancy Jo Holloway (Hartsburg, Missouri). Also surviving are his sister-in-law Rebecca Holloway (Fulton, Missouri); his siblings Lauren Lewis (Atlanta, Georgia), Desiree Holloway (Columbia, Missouri), Roberto Holloway (Layton, Utah); Charles Holloway (Hartsburg, Missouri); Michael Holloway (Ota City, Gunma, Japan); his long time foster brothers Harold Childs and John Conley; his nephews Malcolm Barnes (Atlanta, Georgia), Shane Bryant (Laramie, Wyoming); niece Mira Kuni (Helena, Montana) and the Aunts, Uncles, and really a lot of dear cousins and cousins-in-law.

Alex learned to talk while living among the people on the Colville Reservation, Nespelem, Washington. He began his quest for knowledge at the Anchorage Montessori School and then at the Nunaka Valley School in Anchorage. His cultural competence was nurtured by his God Parents, Curtis and Elizabeth Enderud who exposed him to her heritage – Yupik Eskimo – from the village of Quinhagak, Alaska. He was a fluent Spanish speaker, having spent considerable time living and traveling in Mexico among Indigenous people.

Alex finished schooling in Columbia Missouri, where he was also nurtured by the remarkable families of the Shepard neighborhood. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1988; attended Tulane University for three years; and ultimately earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He was a lifelong, knowledgeable, and enthusiastic Mizzou Tiger and Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Alex was in many ways a “Renaissance Man.” He had numerous intellectual and creative talents in addition to practical skills. He worked from time to time in the construction trades; in manufacturing; in the hospitality business; and in social services. However, his first and enduring love was for the arts – poetry, visual creations, and most of all music. He worked with his Trumpet, his Keyboard, his beats, and his beautiful Baritone voice.

Alex was gregarious and all his life attracted people – he never met a stranger. He was funny (irreverently at times); entertaining; loving; and a stimulating conversationalist in that he was interested in most every subject known to mankind. He was a big man and with his loud and animated personality he was a large presence in the life of most who have known him. His absence leaves, therefore, a gaping hole.

His totem was the BEAR! He was a BEAR! He could be both fiercely intense and gently loving and cuddly.

A Memorial Service is to be held on Monday August 11, 2025 beginning at 2:00 pm. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 2615 Shepard Blvd., Columbia, MO

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Tulane University (Music Department) and/or University of Missouri-Columbia (School of Social Work).