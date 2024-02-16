It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Abigail Elizabeth Hall-Walls, who gained her angel wings on February 12, 2024.

Abbie was born on May 13, 1992, in Columbia, Missouri, the daughter of Robert Gilmore and Rhonda Riney.

Abbie was currently doing what she loved best, being a stay-at-home mom to her three boys, but before that she was a dedicated employee who worked at Trumans for nine years. She displayed unwavering commitment and loyalty throughout her time there. Her work ethic and professionalism endeared her to colleagues and customers alike. However, Abigail’s true joy in life came from spending time with her beloved family and friends. She embraced every opportunity to create cherished memories with her loved ones. In her role as a wife and mother, Abbie was endlessly devoted. Her love knew no bounds, and she always put the needs of her family first.

Known for her compassionate nature and kind heart, Abbie had a special affinity for stray animals. She consistently demonstrated a willingness to help those in need and possessed an innate ability to uplift the spirits of anyone she encountered. Her genuine warmth and empathy touched the lives of many. Abbie personified grace and dignity in every aspect of her life. Those who knew her admired the way she carried herself with poise and elegance. She saw the best in people and made it a point to go above and beyond to brighten someone’s day.

Abbie leaves behind a grieving but grateful family. She is survived by her loving husband, Brandon Walls, and her three sons: Zeno Walls, Rowen Hall, and Everhett George. She is also survived by her mother, Rhonda Riney, her maternal grandfather Gene Riney and his wife Kathleen, as well as her siblings: Caleb Bryson, Preston Hall and his companion Nicole, Kyle Rankin and his companion Summer, Tabbi Whitaker, Tiffany Thompson, and Chelsea Sparks. Abbie is further mourned by her uncle Joey Riney and his wife Lynn, her aunt Becky Riney, and her friend Nicole Johnson.

Abbie was preceded in death by her father, Robert Gilmore; maternal grandmother Jo Riney; paternal grandparents, Billy and Ada Hall.

A visitation will be held on February 17, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Robinson-Yager Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life ceremony following the visitation at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Valerie Fowler officiating. Following the services Abbie will be laid to rest in the New Liberty Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Abbie’s Boys Fund, checks may be made payable to Brandon Walls, c/o Robinson-Yager Funeral Home, PO Box 68 Ashland, MO 65010.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to serve the Walls Family.