Neil Harmon Randall, 89, went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2022. Neil was born on November 12, 1932 in Blackwell Oklahoma to father Olin W. and mother Blanche C. (Bottenfield) Randall. The youngest of three sons, Neil and his family moved to Perry Oklahoma in 1944. Neil attended Perry high school and was on the wrestling team. Neil graduated from Perry high school in 1951.

Neil entered the Army and served from 1953-1955. He was stationed in Bremerhaven , Germany and was a Title Survey Specialist. After the Army, Neil attended Oklahoma State University and received his BA in Civil Engineering, graduating in 1958 .

Neil met Louise Margaret Leck in 1956, and they married August 31, 1957. After graduation from college, Neil moved his family to Columbia Missouri in 1960. He worked as a Design Engineer, designing earth dams for the USDA, Soil Conservation Service where he worked until his retirement in 1993 . After retirement Neil kept busy with several part time jobs , including starting his own small engine repair business. Neil was a member of the Community United Methodist Church in Columbia and was a very active church member.

In 2005 Neil and Louise moved to Ashland, Mo. Louise still resides in the home.

Neil was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Max Randall of Perry, Ok and his grandson John Randall Bullard of Ashland, Mo. He is survived by his wife Louise; brother, Richard Randall of Perry Ok; children, Mark Randall of Guthrie, Ok, Robin (John Ray) Bullard, Ashland, Mo, David (Carla) Randall, Little Rock, Ar and Linda (Bud) Mareth of Butler, Mo. Neil had 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Neil enjoyed golf, fishing, camping/floating, playing cards, horseback riding, dancing, travel, small engine repair and anything involving working with his hands. Neil was a perfectionist in all that he did. His work ethic, honesty, integrity and desire to take care of his family showed in all that he did.

A celebration of life is planned for the family at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Community United Methodist Church. 3301 W. Broadway, Columbia, Mo 65203